Jefferson County to increase patrols to watch for speeding

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be making efforts to lower speeding and other traffic violations during July.

According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints about speeding and other traffic violations at various locations in the county. In response, the Sheriff’s Office successfully applied for a grant to help with the concerns.

The Sheriff’s Office has joined with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding. Jefferson County Sheriff, Jeff Bullard, said that complaints of speeding are very common for him to hear.

“Excessive speeding, along with careless and risky driving, are regular complaints I receive at my office,” Sheriff Bullard said. “No matter how safe of a driver a person thinks they may be, speeding reduces reaction time and increase the dangers on the road.”

Drivers can expect to be stopped by the Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding. Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Jefferson County and Illinois from July 6 - July 31.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.