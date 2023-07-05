Heartland Votes

Jefferson County to increase patrols to watch for speeding

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be making efforts to lower speeding and other...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be making efforts to lower speeding and other traffic violations during July.(Live 5/File)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be making efforts to lower speeding and other traffic violations during July.

According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints about speeding and other traffic violations at various locations in the county. In response, the Sheriff’s Office successfully applied for a grant to help with the concerns.

The Sheriff’s Office has joined with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding. Jefferson County Sheriff, Jeff Bullard, said that complaints of speeding are very common for him to hear.

“Excessive speeding, along with careless and risky driving, are regular complaints I receive at my office,” Sheriff Bullard said. “No matter how safe of a driver a person thinks they may be, speeding reduces reaction time and increase the dangers on the road.”

Drivers can expect to be stopped by the Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding. Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Jefferson County and Illinois from July 6 - July 31.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

Tribute band celebrates Queen
Queen tribute band to perform in Jackson
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive grant money for infrastructure...
McCracken Co. riverport authority receives grant money for infrastructure improvements