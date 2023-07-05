Heartland Votes

Jackson Volleyball hosts annual 4th of July Mud Volleyball Tournament

Jackson Mud Volleyball Tournament.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For over 30 years the Mud Volleyball Tournament at Jackson City Park has brought families, friends and fans together on Independence Day.

Hosted this year by Jackson girls volleyball as a fundraiser for the team, the Jackson Fire Department and the City of Jackson, 27 teams signed up, the most in the past six years.

Brenda’s Badies defeated The Machine in the championship match.

Brenda's Badies celebrate winning the championship match over The Machine(Dave Mirly | Dave Mirly)

