GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video

Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video

GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Video captures the moment a sheriff’s deputy slams a woman to the ground.

It happened in Southern California after an alleged robbery.

Two deputies are reassigned, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched a use of force investigation.

The sheriff’s department said a review is underway to determine whether the force used was necessary and in their word - proportional - to the allegations.

The incident happened in front of a grocery store on June 24.

Store security called 911 reporting a robbery, and deputies approached a man and woman in the parking lot who matched the suspect descriptions.

Video captures part of that encounter.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video includes content that some may find disturbing.

On bodycam video you can hear the officers ask the man to put his hands on the hood or sit down. They then put him in handcuffs, and he is pushed into a bush.

A witness who recorded the incident on her cell phone posted that the man was angry because he felt they were being unfairly accused.

On the video he repeatedly says he did nothing wrong.

The woman starts recording the incident on her cell phone, and a deputy approaches her.

The man in handcuffs yells the woman has cancer and that he won’t fight them.

The woman and officer are seen struggling, and the officer uses pepper spray.

She then also tells them she has asthma and can’t breathe or see.

She’s handcuffed. Both suspects are put into separate patrol vehicles.

A deputy can be heard calling for a paramedic check. It’s not yet known if she needed any treatment.

Sheriff Robert Luna said there’s an ongoing investigation so he can’t comment directly. But he added he expects department personnel to treat the public with dignity and respect, and personnel who do not uphold training standards will be held accountable.

Both deputies have been reassigned from field duty as the investigation moves forward.

