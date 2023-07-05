Gov. Parson names new deputy chief of staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced a new deputy chief of staff on Wednesday, July 5.

According to the governor’s office, Kelli Jones was named to the position. She has served as communications director and chief media spokeswoman for the office since 2019.

Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Kelli has been with me since day one, and we are truly blessed to have her on the team,” Governor Parson said in a release. “Not only has she led our communications and outreach efforts to more than 6 million Missourians during some of the most difficult times in our state’s history, she has proven herself as a trusted advisor, strong leader, and valued friend. She leads with purpose; is steadfast, loyal, and reliable; and members of my team truly look up to her.”

Prior to her promotion, Jones served as press secretary and deputy communications director for the office and was Parson’s communications director during his tenure as lieutenant governor.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and the trust Governor Parson has placed in me to help lead this exceptionally talented and unique Governor’s Office team,” Kelli Jones, governor’s office deputy chief of staff, said. “I’m honored to continue serving my state in this new role and commit to building on the level of excellence Missourians have come to expect and appreciate from the Governor’s Office.”

Jones’ replacement as communications director and other office transitions will be announced later Wednesday.

