First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms today

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Thunderstorm chances will be little higher this afternoon into early tonight as a very weak cold front approaches from the northwest.

Brian Alworth says the entire area is outlooked at a level 2 risk for today/tonight, with strong winds the primary threat.

This morning will be mostly sunny and warm, but thunderstorms will begin to build in from the northwest this afternoon and evening before decreasing to just a few showers overnight.

Highs today will be about 90 to 94, with dew points in the low to mid-70s.

Behind the cold front it will be a bit quieter and a couple of degrees “cooler” to end the work week.

Only isolated showers are expected Thursday and Friday.

Thunderstorm chances will begin to increase a bit again over the weekend as yet another weak system approaches from the northwest, but they should remain rather scattered.

Temperatures will continue to stay within a few degrees of normal, with no unusual heat waves or cool snaps on the horizon.

