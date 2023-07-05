Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau man charged with assault; victim in critical condition

A man is in jail and one person is in critical condition after a weekend assault in Cape Girardeau
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged assault after leaving a victim in critical condition.

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree assault.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 300 block of S. Sprigg around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 for a report of an assault. They say the suspect had already fled the area and the victim was taken to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

While reviewing surveillance video of the incident, officers identified the suspect as Jungers. They identified the vehicle he was a passenger in and entered its license plate into the flock camera system.

On Sunday, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Jungers and issued an arrest warrant.

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, an officer received a flock alert that the suspect vehicle was in Cape Girardeau. The officer found the vehicle in the 500 block of S. Sprigg.

According to police, Jungers was lying down in the back seat of the vehicle, trying to hide from officers.

Jungers was taken into custody. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Police say the victim remains in critical condition, as of Wednesday.

