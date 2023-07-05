Heartland Votes

Back-to-school vaccinations available at Jackson Co. Health Dept.

Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Jackson County Health Department.
Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Jackson County Health Department.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Jackson County Health Department.

Health department leaders reminded parents that now is the time to check your child’s shot record. They said the immunization requirements for the 2023-2024 school year are the same as the year before.

You can find the requirements at the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

The Jackson County Health Department is a Vaccines for Children provider, meaning low-cost shots are available for qualifying children.

The health department also accepts man insurance plans, including Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.

You can make an appointment for Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays until 5:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 618-684-3143, ext. 150.

They ask that you bring your child’s shot record and insurance information with you. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available.

