Heartland Votes

Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson...
1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire
Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash just west of Caruthersville, Missouri, during...
Two teens injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July