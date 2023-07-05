Heartland Votes

Afternoon storms possible

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 7/5/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching a few storms develop to our west and these storms will sweep across the Heartland this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of gusty winds and very heavy downpours. Unfortunately not everyone will pick up some much needed rain but many areas could receive up to an inch under the heaviest downpours. Highs will reach the lower 90s ahead of these storms this afternoon. As the broken line of storms approaches the Mississippi River later this afternoon, they will weaken significantly. A weak cold front will move through the area tomorrow. There will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly across our eastern counties. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Our next significant chance of rain will move into the Heartland over the weekend as an upper level disturbance moves through. Right now storms look to be scattered so the weekend does not look like a washout, but have back up plans just in case.

