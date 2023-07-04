Heartland Votes

Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.

On Monday evening, Easton Police Department officers arrived at Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, after hikers called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming for help in a swampy area of the park, according to investigators.

Police heard Tetewsky’s cries for help through thick bush, but couldn’t see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet through the swamp to reach Tetewsky.

Investigators say she might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with what investigators said are serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

