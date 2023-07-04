Heartland Votes

USPS driver injured in crash involving food delivery truck

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, July 3.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, July 3.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, July 3.

The crash happened on the bypass near River Valley Ag Credit.

According to Mayfield Police, Shaun Vonschoech was driving a United States Postal Service truck when he turned left onto the bypass from a service drive at River Valley Ag Credit.

Police said Vonschoech failed to straighten out the turn and his truck continued to turn into the oncoming southbound traffic and in front of a McCartney food delivery truck.

The delivery truck, driven by Madison Boyd, hit the rear of the USPS truck.

Police said the force of the crash caused the USPS truck to go down and embankment and flip.

Vonschoech was injured and flown to a Nashville hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Boyd was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo. back in custody
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/4
Sikeston crews battle house fire; search team makes Mayday call
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 7/4
Man with multiple warrants arrested in Williamson Co.; drugs later found in vehicle