USPS driver injured in crash involving food delivery truck

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, July 3.

The crash happened on the bypass near River Valley Ag Credit.

According to Mayfield Police, Shaun Vonschoech was driving a United States Postal Service truck when he turned left onto the bypass from a service drive at River Valley Ag Credit.

Police said Vonschoech failed to straighten out the turn and his truck continued to turn into the oncoming southbound traffic and in front of a McCartney food delivery truck.

The delivery truck, driven by Madison Boyd, hit the rear of the USPS truck.

Police said the force of the crash caused the USPS truck to go down and embankment and flip.

Vonschoech was injured and flown to a Nashville hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Boyd was not hurt in the crash.

