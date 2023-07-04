Scattered showers tonight before potential severe weather on Wednesday

Happy Independence Day, Heartland, and while most people are looking forward to fireworks tonight, there’s a chance for some storms to impact your evening plans. Models looks mostly dry for the majority of the Heartland, but the bootheel of Missouri looks like it could see some heavy rain and possibly some lightning. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 70s, before heating up to the 90s by the afternoon. It will also be pretty humid Wednesday, but the chance for severe weather moves in late afternoon, early evening. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has put most of the Heartland at a level 2 out of 5, with main threats being heavy rain and high winds.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s for most of the week with low rain chances. This weekend looks pleasant with a small chance for storms on Sunday. Monday also has a chance for isolated storms before calmer conditions move in on Tuesday.

