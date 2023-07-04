Heartland Votes

Scattered showers tonight before potential severe weather on Wednesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Independence Day, Heartland, and while most people are looking forward to fireworks tonight, there’s a chance for some storms to impact your evening plans. Models looks mostly dry for the majority of the Heartland, but the bootheel of Missouri looks like it could see some heavy rain and possibly some lightning. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 70s, before heating up to the 90s by the afternoon. It will also be pretty humid Wednesday, but the chance for severe weather moves in late afternoon, early evening. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has put most of the Heartland at a level 2 out of 5, with main threats being heavy rain and high winds.

Temperatures stay in the low 90s for most of the week with low rain chances. This weekend looks pleasant with a small chance for storms on Sunday. Monday also has a chance for isolated storms before calmer conditions move in on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Fireworks forecast
Fourth of July First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 7/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Fourth of July First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/4