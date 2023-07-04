Heartland Votes

Residents in Benton, Mo. discuss chicken ordinance at city council meeting

Benton community meeting regarding chicken ordinance.
By Makenzie Williams and Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The community of Benton, Missouri, had a city council meeting today.

The meeting was held to discuss city matters, as well as one specific issue regarding residents being allowed to raise chickens.

One woman said the ordinance doesn’t have to stay the same way as it has always been.

“I’m just wanting to keep like four to eight chickens,” said Benton resident Shari Padilla. “My boys love them. It teaches them hard work and responsibility and they’re not really hurting anybody and we all get eggs out of it.”

The discussion is still up for debate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County

Latest News

Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Crews extinguish house fire in Cape Girardeau
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident
Multiple crews responded to a fire on State Highway 14 on Monday afternoon, July 3.
Mult. crews respond to fire on Hwy. 14, Sam Pyle Bridge Rd. in Franklin Co., Ill.
A man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody on Saturday, July 1,...
Man with multiple warrants arrested in Williamson Co.; drugs later found in vehicle