Heartland Votes

One dead, one injured after shooting turned standoff in Jennings

Active police scene after shots fired in Jennings
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are in a standoff with a man in Jennings after a shooting killed one person and injured another.

Police said this started just after 4 p.m. today on Jendale Court, near Jennings’ Junior and Senior High School.

St. Louis County Police said two people were visiting a house next door to the suspect when they were shot. Police told News 4 they are trying to get the man to surrender himself to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

