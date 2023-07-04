New Madrid’s Jadis Jones announces commitment to play football at Coastal Carolina University

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Jadis Jones announced his commitment to play Division I football at Coastal Carolina University on Monday afternoon via his Twitter account.

The decision comes after Jones has received multiple Division I offers for both football and basketball.

Jones earned First Team All-State as a wide receiver on the gridiron with the Eagles during the 2022 season. He was then named Class 3 Player of the Year on the hardwood helping New Madrid to a State Championship.

New Madrid football head coach Tyler Fullhart says he’s very happy for Jones to get this opportunity.

“(Jones) has earned it and deserves it,” said Fullhart. “(Coastal Carolina) is getting a good one. I know Jadis will do great!”

As an incoming senior, Jones has one more year left at New Madrid.

