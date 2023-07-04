Marshfield, Mo., holds the longest-running Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield is having its 144th Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on the square. This isn’t just like any Independence Day parade, it’s the longest-running Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi. The theme of the parade this year is “American Made.” The parade will have plenty of floats, vendors, horses, local entertainment, and a United States Air Force (USAF) flyover starting at 10 a.m., according to the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

This Fourth of July parade, in particular, is special not only because it’s the oldest but many lawmakers have been in the parade in the past. Even Former President George H. W. Bush walked the parade route one year. Former State Representative for Marshfield, Lyndall Fraker, said he recalls when the former president came to Marshfield.

“He was here in 1991, which was quite an honor,” former State Representative Fraker said.

Fraker said the parade has attracted other big Missouri names to Marshfield over the years and for this year as well.

“This year, we have Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe coming, and we certainly had Governor Parson two or three years ago.”

He said Marshfield’s Independence Day parade is all about bringing the community together and celebrating freedom in America.

“The veterans always lead the parade,” Representative Fraker said. “They’ll carry the flags, and that’s what we’re really here for, to honor them and honor those who gave us our freedom.”

There will also be live music on Marshfield’s square directly following the parade. The Marshfield High School band will also march in the parade.

If you would like to find out more information regarding the 144th Independence Day Parade, visit the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.