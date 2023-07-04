Man with multiple warrants arrested in Williamson Co.; drugs later found in vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody on Saturday, July 1, after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office found him driving with drugs in his vehicle.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the man, identified as Keith Horton, driving toward a house when his vehicle stopped in the driveway. They intercepted Horton, and arrested him on two active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for methamphetamine possession and use of account number or code with bond totaling $30,000.

While in custody, Horton told deputies that his cousin lived at the home where he was parked. Deputies made contact with the residents of the home who told them no one there knew who Horton was and they wanted his vehicle removed.

The release says Horton then asked deputies to retrieve his cell phone and cigarettes from his vehicle. While retrieving these items, deputies found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and 20 tablets of Lorazepam 0.5mg., which is a schedule 4 controlled substance, in plain view.

Horton was taken to Williamson County Jail and charged with methamphetamine delivery 100<500 grams, methamphetamine possession 100<500 grams and possession of a controlled substance. He was also served a Notice of Asset Forfeiture, provided a hearing date and advised that the sheriff’s office intends to seize a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck in his possession due to its use to further drug trade.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

