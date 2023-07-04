Heartland Votes

Man with multiple warrants arrested in Williamson Co.; drugs later found in vehicle

A man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody on Saturday, July 1,...
A man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody on Saturday, July 1, after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office found him driving with drugs in his vehicle.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody on Saturday, July 1, after deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office found him driving with drugs in his vehicle.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the man, identified as Keith Horton, driving toward a house when his vehicle stopped in the driveway. They intercepted Horton, and arrested him on two active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for methamphetamine possession and use of account number or code with bond totaling $30,000.

While in custody, Horton told deputies that his cousin lived at the home where he was parked. Deputies made contact with the residents of the home who told them no one there knew who Horton was and they wanted his vehicle removed.

The release says Horton then asked deputies to retrieve his cell phone and cigarettes from his vehicle. While retrieving these items, deputies found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and 20 tablets of Lorazepam 0.5mg., which is a schedule 4 controlled substance, in plain view.

Horton was taken to Williamson County Jail and charged with methamphetamine delivery 100<500...
Horton was taken to Williamson County Jail and charged with methamphetamine delivery 100<500 grams, methamphetamine possession 100<500 grams and possession of a controlled substance.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Horton was taken to Williamson County Jail and charged with methamphetamine delivery 100<500 grams, methamphetamine possession 100<500 grams and possession of a controlled substance. He was also served a Notice of Asset Forfeiture, provided a hearing date and advised that the sheriff’s office intends to seize a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck in his possession due to its use to further drug trade.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County

Latest News

Multiple crews responded to a fire on State Highway 14 on Monday afternoon, July 3.
Mult. crews respond to fire on Hwy. 14, Sam Pyle Bridge Rd. in Franklin Co., Ill.
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday
Both southern Illinois farmers that we talked with say the rain was very helpful for their...
Southern Ill. farmers welcome weekend rainfall
A former player and scout for the St. Louis Cardinals has been named to the Southeast Missouri...
Former player, scout for Cardinals appointed to Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors