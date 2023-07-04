Heartland Votes

It’s me, hi, I’m the wheat field: Taylor Swift portrait mowed into rural Missouri crop art

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Out-of-towners may think that the Midwest is nothing but fields, but what they don’t know is that at least one of those fields has Taylor Swift mowed into it.

The full image spans 22 acres
The full image spans 22 acres(Precision Mazes)

Rob Stouffer is a Kansas City native who has been creating mazes like this one since 2001. His business, Precision Mazes, has him traveling all summer to complete mazes for clients. But, according to Sindy Goodall, mazes like his 2022 “get well” maze for Royals player Salvador Perez or his 2020 nod to Chief’s head coach Andy Reid are done “for the love of the city.”

Stouffer’s portrait of Swift is one of these labors of love. A farmer donated his 22-acre field to the project and Stouffer completed it with his own time and money. In total, it took about 12 hours from start to finish.

The “KC Welcomes Taylor” visual was designed by an artist and went through several renderings before the final image was chosen. Using GPS technology, that design was then converted into a path that Stouffer could follow down in the field, similar to the way that Google Maps gives driving directions while in a car.

The maze is just the latest of many welcoming gestures that local businesses and surrounding towns have made for the artist. Swift’s two concerts on July 7 and 8 are anticipated to draw over 100,000 people to Arrowhead Stadium.

READ MORE: The economic impact of Taylor Swift coming to Kansas City

The exact location of the maze has not been disclosed in order to protect the farmer’s land and crops from being damaged by visitors.

