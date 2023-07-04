Independence Day celebrations held at Fort D in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Celebrations for the Fourth of July were held today at Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Festivities at the Fort consisted of canon and rifle firings alongside other American history activities and demonstrations.

A coordinator for Fort D shares how they are honoring America’s independence.

“Well we’re doing just what the soldiers in the Civil War would have done--which is pretty much celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Scott House. “These reunion troops--they were all about firing the cannons and having some melon and generally enjoying themselves on a hot summer day.”

If you still want to head out to Fort D--don’t worry--there will be a family weekend over Labor Day.

