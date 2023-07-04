Heartland Votes

Independence Day celebrations held at Fort D in Cape Girardeau

Fourth of July celebrations at Fort D Cape Girardeau.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Celebrations for the Fourth of July were held today at Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Festivities at the Fort consisted of canon and rifle firings alongside other American history activities and demonstrations.

A coordinator for Fort D shares how they are honoring America’s independence.

“Well we’re doing just what the soldiers in the Civil War would have done--which is pretty much celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Scott House. “These reunion troops--they were all about firing the cannons and having some melon and generally enjoying themselves on a hot summer day.”

If you still want to head out to Fort D--don’t worry--there will be a family weekend over Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield on Monday, July 3.
USPS driver injured in crash involving food delivery truck
The City of Jackson is holding a day of events for the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on...
Jackson hosting full day of Independence Day events
The annual fireworks show will be July 4 at Arena Park. Also, the city of Cape Girardeau...
Annual fireworks show July 4 at Arena Park; what to know about fireworks sales, use in city limits
Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire on Third Street at 11:23 a.m.,...
Fire damages home in Sikeston; arson suspected