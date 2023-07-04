Heartland Votes

Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident

Holcomb teen suffers firework injury.
By Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLCOMB, Mo. (KFVS) - More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries related to fireworks.

One Heartland family is experiencing one of these injuries firsthand.

Brayden Burgess is a 14-year-old from Holcomb, Missouri.

On Saturday night, he was shooting roman candles outside his home when one of the shots hit him directly in the eye.

“I thought it was out, so I was walking back towards him and then as soon as he put it down, it shot one more,” said Brayden’s mother Tiffani Burgess.

Brayden said his biggest fear was if he was going to lose his eye.

Tiffani said the seriousness of his injury took them by surprise.

“I thought he was joking with me at first and then I saw the blood and it was just a waterfall of blood and I went into panic mode,” she said.

Brayden is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

His mom said they aren’t sure what the next steps for recovery are just yet.

“Depending on if the bleeding has stopped and the swelling has gone down will be if and when we have to do surgery,” Tiffani said.

But Tiffani does know one thing for sure.

“I will no longer be buying fireworks. There will no longer be fireworks in our household,” she said.

