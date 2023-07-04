Heartland Votes

‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones," have added a daughter to their family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.

A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The two later got married in real life in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire

Latest News

James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Celebrations for the Fourth of July were held today at Fort D in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Independence Day celebrations held at Fort D in Cape Girardeau
July 4, July 5 see most shootings of any day in year