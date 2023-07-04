First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Pretty typical 4th of July weather with just enough heat and humidity to fuel a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Not outlooked for severe but a few lightning strikes and brief gusty winds always a threat. Otherwise it will be seasonably hot and humid with official highs in the low 90s. Light south winds will die down after sunset so it will as usual be a bit smoky around fireworks. On Wednesday storms look to be a bit stronger and with more coverage as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. We are outlooked with a level 2 risk of severe by SPC for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A few thunderstorms could redevelop Thursday in our eastern counties along a weak cold front, otherwise most of the area should be a bit less steamy with light northwest winds. After a couple of quiet days to end the week, storm chances look to increase a little bit once again by early next week. Otherwise temps look to stay pretty close to ‘average’ for July, with no major heat waves or cool snaps on the horizon.

