Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A few pop-up storms today.....stronger storms possible Wednesday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pretty typical 4th of July weather with just enough heat and humidity to fuel a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Not outlooked for severe but a few lightning strikes and brief gusty winds always a threat. Otherwise it will be seasonably hot and humid with official highs in the low 90s. Light south winds will die down after sunset so it will as usual be a bit smoky around fireworks. On Wednesday storms look to be a bit stronger and with more coverage as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. We are outlooked with a level 2 risk of severe by SPC for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A few thunderstorms could redevelop Thursday in our eastern counties along a weak cold front, otherwise most of the area should be a bit less steamy with light northwest winds. After a couple of quiet days to end the week, storm chances look to increase a little bit once again by early next week. Otherwise temps look to stay pretty close to ‘average’ for July, with no major heat waves or cool snaps on the horizon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo. back in custody
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Possible isolated storms for Independence Day
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 7/3
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 7/3
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 7/3