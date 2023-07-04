Heartland Votes

First Alert: Pop-up thunderstorms likely today; stronger storms possible Wednesday

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/4
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cluster of showers moving through our northwest counties in southern Illinois this morning.

Severe weather is not expected, just mainly light rain.

Today will be seasonably hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon or evening.

Severe storms are not expected, but a few lightning strikes and brief gusty winds will be a threat.

Light winds from the south will die down after sunset, so it could be a bit smoky around fireworks.

Storms look a bit stronger on Wednesday as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest.

Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A few thunderstorms could redevelop Thursday in our eastern counties, but most of the Heartland will be a bit less steamy with northwest winds.

The end of the week looks calm with temperatures staying close to average for July.

Storm chances look to increase a little once again by early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo. back in custody
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Possible isolated storms for Independence Day
A vibrant rainbow could be seen in Lick Creek, Ill. after storms passed on Sunday.
First Alert: Calmer, less humid ahead of more storms
Both southern Illinois farmers that we talked with say the rain was very helpful for their...
Southern Ill. farmers welcome weekend rainfall