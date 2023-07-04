First Alert: Pop-up thunderstorms likely today; stronger storms possible Wednesday

(KFVS) - A cluster of showers moving through our northwest counties in southern Illinois this morning.

Severe weather is not expected, just mainly light rain.

Today will be seasonably hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon or evening.

Severe storms are not expected, but a few lightning strikes and brief gusty winds will be a threat.

Light winds from the south will die down after sunset, so it could be a bit smoky around fireworks.

Storms look a bit stronger on Wednesday as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest.

Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A few thunderstorms could redevelop Thursday in our eastern counties, but most of the Heartland will be a bit less steamy with northwest winds.

The end of the week looks calm with temperatures staying close to average for July.

Storm chances look to increase a little once again by early next week.

