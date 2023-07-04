Fireworks forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy 4th of July! Conditions are hot and humid across the Heartland. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and into the evening. Once the sun goes down the showers should start to diminish but a few evening showers are possible, primarily in parts of SE MO and the Bootheel. Shaping up to be a nice evening for outdoor festivities though, temperatures tonight will dip down into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, another round of showers and thunderstorms, some may be strong to severe. The Heartland is under a slight risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Main threat being damaging winds and large hail once again. Still looking at hot and humid conditions for tomorrow before we get a slight “cool” down on Thursday. Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.