Fire damages home in Sikeston; arson suspected

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire on Third Street at 11:23 a.m., July 4.

According to a release from Sikeston Fire Captain Derick Wheetley, when officers arrived, they reported heavy fire in the rear of the home and struck a second alarm. The first crews to arrive were able get the fire under control within 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for nearly two hours.

Wheetley says the residence received heavy fire and smoke damage, and after further investigation, arson was determined to be the cause. (Sikeston Fire Chief Derick Wheetley)

The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.

