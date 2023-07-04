Heartland Votes

Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire

The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday...
The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday night, July 3.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday night, July 3.

Crews were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a house fire on the 300 block of Virginia Street.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire coming from the back of the home and called in more crews.

Two Sikeston fire engines, a tower truck, a ladder truck and off duty firefighters were called to the scene.

According to Sikeston Department of Safety (DPS), the first firefighters to arrive began battling the fire and some went inside the burning home to search for anyone who might be inside.

During the primary search, Sikeston DPS said the search team became disoriented because of the conditions and immediately called out a Mayday distress call.

A RIT team, rapid intervention crew, then went into the home and found the lost team.

DPS said the search team was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene and one firefighter received a slight burn on his wrist. The team reportedly declined any further treatment.

Crews then moved to a defensive operation until conditions improved to allow for a search of the home.

DPS said no one was found inside and they later learned the resident was safe and out of town.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 12:45 a.m. and cleared the scene at 2 a.m.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage.

DPS said the cause of the fire was electrical and it started in the kitchen.

Crews with South Scott Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire and Rescue Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Oran Fire Protection District and Scott City Fire Department assisted and provided backup.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo. back in custody
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

Latest News

Theme for Marshfield's 144th Independence Day Parade
Marshfield, Mo., holds the longest-running Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi
Crews battled a house fire on the 2000 block of Andrew Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday...
Fireworks to blame for house fire in Cape Girardeau
The community of Benton, Missouri, had a city council meeting today, regarding residents being...
Residents in Benton, Mo. discuss chicken ordinance at city council meeting
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident