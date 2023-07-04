Crews faced tense moments in battling Sikeston house fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The search of a burning home in Sikeston appeared to cause some tense moments late Monday night, July 3.

Crews were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a house fire on the 300 block of Virginia Street.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire coming from the back of the home and called in more crews.

Two Sikeston fire engines, a tower truck, a ladder truck and off duty firefighters were called to the scene.

According to Sikeston Department of Safety (DPS), the first firefighters to arrive began battling the fire and some went inside the burning home to search for anyone who might be inside.

During the primary search, Sikeston DPS said the search team became disoriented because of the conditions and immediately called out a Mayday distress call.

A RIT team, rapid intervention crew, then went into the home and found the lost team.

DPS said the search team was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene and one firefighter received a slight burn on his wrist. The team reportedly declined any further treatment.

Crews then moved to a defensive operation until conditions improved to allow for a search of the home.

DPS said no one was found inside and they later learned the resident was safe and out of town.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 12:45 a.m. and cleared the scene at 2 a.m.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage.

DPS said the cause of the fire was electrical and it started in the kitchen.

Crews with South Scott Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire and Rescue Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, Oran Fire Protection District and Scott City Fire Department assisted and provided backup.

