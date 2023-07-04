Heartland Votes

Affidavit: Man finds gun between couch cushions, ‘accidentally’ shoots friend in face

Hollmer Zelaya, 24
Hollmer Zelaya, 24(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged after he allegedly found a gun in a couch and “accidentally” shot his friend in the face with it Sunday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Cedar Mill Apartments, where officers found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The accused shooter, 24-year-old Hollmer Zelaya, told officers that he accidentally shot his friend with a pistol that he found between the cushions of a couch in the living room.

A witness told police that Zelaya removed the gun from the couch and began waving it around in several directions.

He said the pistol discharged, striking the victim in the face.

When asked what happened to the gun, Zelaya told police that he hid it in a drainage ditch close to the apartment complex. Officers were able to locate the pistol using his directions.

Zelaya is charged with tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon — both felony charges.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

