11 new flags dedicated to Avenue of Flags on Independence Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly a dozen United States of America flags have been added to the Avenue of Flags at Cape County North Park.

During a special ceremony, 11 flags were dedicated to the Avenue of Flags at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County veteran, who was killed during combat or after their service.

More than 30 people, friends and families of the veterans honored, attended the Independence Day ceremony.

Among the honored there was a veteran and his son, who also served in the military.

The event was hosted by Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 and Noon Lions Club members.

There are more than 800 flags on display.

Organizers plan to remove the flags on Wednesday at 6 p.m., but this is tentative and based on the weather.

Each year, the flags are put up by volunteers on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Cay, Patriots Day (9/11) and Veterans Day, then retired the next day.

