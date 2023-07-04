Heartland Votes

1 juvenile dead, 6 others injured after early morning crash on I-57

The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, in the early morning hours of July 4.(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police reports a rollover crash took place on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, in the early morning hours of July 4.

According to ISP, troopers responded to a crash on southbound I-57 near the 89 mile marker at 5:05 a.m.

After further investigation, troopers learned the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled over.

ISP says one juvenile passenger was declared dead on scene. The six other occupants in the vehicle were transported to local area hospitals with injuries.

Both southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down due to the crash at 7:28 a.m., but were reopened at 8:50 a.m.

