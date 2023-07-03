Southern Ill. farmers welcome weekend rainfall

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - As much of the Heartland received some rain this weekend, some southern Illinois farmers were happy to have their crops catch a few drops.

Both farmers that we talked to say the rain was very helpful for their crops, with one farmer saying they desperately needed it.

“The rain we’ve had in the last couple of days will be a big help. We’re a long way from making a crop but it will be a big help,” said Gary Tretter, a Murphysboro farmer.

Tretter farms more than 400 acres near Murphysboro. He said the rain over the weekend can still help make a good crop for the year.

“They’re doing better now since it rained. Before the rain it was getting really dry and everybody needed rain bad on the corn and the beans and well on everything,” he added.

In Mulkeytown, at Chris Menckowski farm, they received several inches of rain. That downpour revived the wheat, corn and soybean crop.

“Desperately was needed and it’s going to help. And so it will help for the beans and now if you got some corn that was planted later, it wasn’t stressed out as much I think it’ll probably do better,” Menckowski said.

He said more rain is definitely needed.

“The only thing that seems to be growing is the weeds. I mean the beans just kind of they grew a little bit, but it wasn’t nothing like they ought to be. I mean the beans ought to be a foot taller and the corn ought to be 3 feet taller. But the wheat, mine was a little below average this year,” he explained.

Tretter said the changing weather patterns are a part of being a farmer.

“You have dry years and wet years and ones in between. And it’s just all apart of the farming business but if we can get decent rain the rest the summer, nobody’s going to burn up that’s for sure. They could have had a better crop, we all could have but it won’t be a failure,” Tretter said.

Both farmers say their bean crops should be taller than they currently are. They both would welcome a nice steady rainfall.

