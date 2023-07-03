Quiet today, active pattern ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today we get a break from the active weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a slight breeze from the northwest. Temperatures reaching the lower 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies once again, by the afternoon we get the chance for some pop up showers and thunderstorms. Most of these showers will be fueled by daytime heating and should diminish by the evening, just in time for those firework shows.

Wednesday, another round of strong to severe storms are possible as our next system moves through. The SPC has issued a slight risk for portions of the Heartland, with main threat being damaging winds and large hail. Timing for these scattered storms will likely be Wednesday afternoon. Another round of scattered thunderstorms expected on Thursday. Temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s to end the week.

