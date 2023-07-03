Heartland Votes

Quiet today, active pattern ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/3.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today we get a break from the active weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a slight breeze from the northwest. Temperatures reaching the lower 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies once again, by the afternoon we get the chance for some pop up showers and thunderstorms. Most of these showers will be fueled by daytime heating and should diminish by the evening, just in time for those firework shows.

Wednesday, another round of strong to severe storms are possible as our next system moves through. The SPC has issued a slight risk for portions of the Heartland, with main threat being damaging winds and large hail. Timing for these scattered storms will likely be Wednesday afternoon. Another round of scattered thunderstorms expected on Thursday. Temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 80s to end the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County
A 3-year-old that was declared missing in West Frankfort, Illinois, was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.

Latest News

First Alert noon forecast 7/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/3
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 7/3