Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite earn fifth place at USA Volleyball Junior National Chamionships

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - The Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite team has earned the title of a top five team in the country.

Playing in the Gold Bracket of the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships on Sunday, Pursuit won their opening round match in straight sets to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Competing against Pipeline from Corona, Calif., 14 Elite won the first set 25-21 before falling 25-19 in set number two. In the third and final set, Pursuit lost a heartbreaker by just three points, 15-12.

The boys finish their time at Nationals with a record of 8-2. The eight wins and Elite Eight trip for 14 Elite also earned them fifth place overall at the USAV Junior National Championships.

The friends and family of the Pursuit boys that made the trip to Salt Lake City to cheer on the team have also earned our Heartland Sports Fan of the Week for their support.

