Possible isolated storms for Independence Day

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Happy Monday, Heartland, tonight looks clear and calm, and tomorrow morning we will be starting off with high 60s, low 70s, before warming up to the low 90s for your 4th of July. Its going to be very hot and humid. There is a chance for some pop up showers and isolated storms on Tuesday, mostly south of Mount Vernon and into western Kentucky during the afternoon. After sunset, there is a chance for some continued pop up showers/isolated storms in our southern most counties, that could potentially impact firework displays, with biggest concerns being heavy rainfall and lightning.

Wednesday also has a chance for severe weather. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has most of the Heartland at a level 2 out of 5. The primary concerns for these storms are heavy rain, high winds, and lightning. After Wednesday, we should see temperatures drop to the upper 80s.

