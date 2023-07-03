Heartland Votes

Portion of Hwy. 51 closed as crews battle fire at old funeral home in Puxico

Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday morning, July 3.(Source: Puxico Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a large fire at former business in Puxico on Monday morning, July 3.

According to Puxico Police, crews are battling a fire a the old Morgan Sifford Funeral Home.

Highway 51 North, between Puxico High School and County Road 279, is closed to allow crews to fight the fire.

Drivers are urged to use Cemetery Road.

