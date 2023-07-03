NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado touched down in western Kentucky on Saturday, July 1.

According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, the tornado touched down between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Graves, Marshall and Lyon Counties.

It had estimated 90 miles-per-hour peak winds with a path length of about 27 miles. They said the max width was 100 yards.

According to the storm survey, they found minor tree damage along the broke 27-mile path, along with ome structural damage to agricultural buildings near Hickory, Ky.

Storm survey result from Graves, Marshall and Lyon counties in west KY for July 1, 2023 tornado event. pic.twitter.com/fvUSTphWVs — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) July 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.