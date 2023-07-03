NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado touched down in western Kentucky on Saturday, July 1.
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, the tornado touched down between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Graves, Marshall and Lyon Counties.
It had estimated 90 miles-per-hour peak winds with a path length of about 27 miles. They said the max width was 100 yards.
According to the storm survey, they found minor tree damage along the broke 27-mile path, along with ome structural damage to agricultural buildings near Hickory, Ky.
