NWS preliminary report finds EF1 tornado touched down in western Ky. on Saturday

According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30...
According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, an EF1 tornado touched down between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Graves, Marshall and Lyon Counties.(National Weather Service/Twitter)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports an EF1 tornado touched down in western Kentucky on Saturday, July 1.

According to the preliminary NWS storm survey result, the tornado touched down between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Graves, Marshall and Lyon Counties.

It had estimated 90 miles-per-hour peak winds with a path length of about 27 miles. They said the max width was 100 yards.

According to the storm survey, they found minor tree damage along the broke 27-mile path, along with ome structural damage to agricultural buildings near Hickory, Ky.

