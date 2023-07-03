NubAbility sports camp for limb-different kids returns to Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - NubAbility Athletics Foundation’s four-day All Sports Camp is returning to Du Quoin, Illinois, on July 12 through July 16.

According to a release from the foundation, the sports camp matches young athletes with volunteer coaches who have similar physical differences, for instruction in 19 different organized sports. This is one of 15 athletic camps NubAbility will hold this year.

The camp is open to children ages four to 17 who have congenital or traumatic limb difference, frozen limb or highly mobile cerebral palsy.

”Sports should be accessible to everyone,” said NubAbility founder and executive director Sam Kuhnert. “Too often limb-different children are surrounded by people who tell them they can’t. We provide these children with limb-different coaches who instruct and inspire, giving them confidence to succeed in sports and in life.”

All Sports Camp is held in Kuhnert’s hometown of Du Quoin. The non-profit has a staff of three; the additional three hundred people needed to run camp come from all walks of life to volunteer, according to the release.

NubAbility teaches adaptive techniques that make it possible for children with physical differences to play on school and community teams. Most of the organization’s coaches have competed at the college level or above.

Because the coaches must be limb-different, NubAbility recruits these volunteers from all over the United States--and in some cases, foreign countries--to work with the young athletes.

The foundation says Lucas Santos will come from Brazil to coach swimming, Graham Spero will return from Canada to coach baseball and José Luis Gutiérrez will travel from the Dominican Republic to coach dance at this year’s camp in Du Quoin.

“It is extraordinary how many people come together to make this experience possible for limb-different kids,” Kuhnert said.

He said the foundation is grateful to the many people in the local community, as well as to the limb-different coaches, for choosing to make a difference at the camp.

