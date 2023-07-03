Mo. Capitol Dome to shine red, white, blue for Fourth of July

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol Dome will shine red, white and blue for Fourth of July.

Governor Mike Parson ordered the change for the evening of July 4 in celebration of the Independence Day holiday.

“Every year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate our country, founding fathers, and all the men and women who have fought for and secured the freedoms we so enjoy today,” Governor Parson said in a release. “As we gather with our loved ones to partake in family traditions and remember the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us, we are shining the capitol Red, White, and Blue to further demonstrate Missouri’s pride and patriotism for our great nation. Teresa and I wish all Missourians a happy and safe celebration this Independence Day.”

The governor also directed all state officers to close at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

