Heartland Votes

Mo. Capitol Dome to shine red, white, blue for Fourth of July

The Missouri Capitol Dome will shine red, white and blue for Fourth of July.
The Missouri Capitol Dome will shine red, white and blue for Fourth of July.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol Dome will shine red, white and blue for Fourth of July.

Governor Mike Parson ordered the change for the evening of July 4 in celebration of the Independence Day holiday.

“Every year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate our country, founding fathers, and all the men and women who have fought for and secured the freedoms we so enjoy today,” Governor Parson said in a release. “As we gather with our loved ones to partake in family traditions and remember the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us, we are shining the capitol Red, White, and Blue to further demonstrate Missouri’s pride and patriotism for our great nation. Teresa and I wish all Missourians a happy and safe celebration this Independence Day.”

The governor also directed all state officers to close at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County
A 3-year-old that was declared missing in West Frankfort, Illinois, was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.

Latest News

Brandon Lee Young.
Florissant man arrested after mass shooting at Kansas nightclub
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crews responded to a large fire at the former Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico on Monday...
Fire Marshal investigating fire at old funeral home in Puxico
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/3