Mary’s River Covered Bridge damaged by storm

Randolph County, Ill. (KFVS) - A historic landmark in Randolph County, Illinois is closed after severe weather on Saturday, July 1.

Gene Luthy described the Mary’s River Covered Bridge as a childhood memory. He said that part of the roof was blown away, there was debris in the water, and caution tape showed the bridge is temporarily closed.

“It’s kind of sad to see it tore up like this,” Luthy said.

Built in 1854, this local landmark still has the original wood used in several parts of the structure. After the storm hit, another long-time visitor, Michael Stolte, said he had to come see what was left.

“There’s a lot of people who stop out here all the time,” said Stolte. “This is just ridiculous, I didn’t know this would ever happen.”

According to the Randolph County Sheriff, the Illinois Department of Transportation is in charge of the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.