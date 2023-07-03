Man arrested in connection with stolen UTV in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a stolen UTV in Franklin County.

Keith E. Redmon, Jr., 27, of McLeansboro, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft over $10,000.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report from a resident in rural Thompsonville on June 28 about the theft of a Polaris RZR.

During the investigation, deputies determined Redmon was the suspect. They learned he was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.

In the early morning hours of July 1, investigators received an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s office mobile app that Redmon was at a home in rural Benton.

Deputies, with the help of Benton police officers, responded to the home, found Redmon and took him into custody.

Redmon is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail. His bond has not been set.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen Polaris was found and returned to its owner before Redmon was arrested.

