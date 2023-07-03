Kennett vacant house collapses during fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A three story house in Kennett, Missouri has collapsed after a fire this evening.

The Kennett Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire around 5:45 p.m. Built in 1903, the vacant home had heavy fire throughout the first floor and spread to the second floor when firefighters arrived.

About 45 minutes into the fire, there was a total collapse of the building. According to the Kennett Fire Marshall, Dennis Hamlett, there were eight fire departments on scene. While at the scene, three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and one for a heat-related injury.

According to Fire Marshall Hamlett, the home was owned by a man from Little Rock, Arkansas, who hasn’t been in the home for years as he worked out of state. At the time, the cause of the fire is undetermined but is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.