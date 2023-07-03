Heartland Votes

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July. (Source: KMGH/BRIGHTFLIGHT DRONE SHOWS/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County
A 3-year-old that was declared missing in West Frankfort, Illinois, was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
FILE - Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his...
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin has died at 79
Keith E. Redmon, Jr., 27, of McLeansboro, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft over...
Man arrested in connection with stolen UTV in Franklin Co., Ill.