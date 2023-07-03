Former player, scout for Cardinals appointed to Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former player and scout for the St. Louis Cardinals has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

On Monday, July 3, Governor Mike Parson announced he appointed Kerry Robinson, of Ballwin, to the board.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Robinson has served as a professional baseball scout for the Cardinals since 2010. He previously served as a professional baseball player for five major league teams, including the Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.

In 2008 he was inducted into the Redhawks Athletic Hall of Fame (baseball) and in 2014 he was a Southeast Salutes Recipients award winner.

Robinson holds a bachelor of arts in General Studies (Sports Management) from Southeast Missouri State.

The governor announced other appointments to various boards and commissions on Monday, and filled three county office vacancies.

Jacob Clary, of Bloomfield, was appointed as the Stoddard County assessor.

He currently serves as a field appraiser for the Stoddard County Assessor’s Office. He previously served in the United States Army as a combat engineer and achieved the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 2021.

Clary holds two certificates of training from the Missouri State Assessors Association.

Other appointments include:

Marcy Anderson was appointed as the Johnson County Circuit clerk

Lacey Brumley was appointed to the Missouri Board of Occupational Therapy

Hadley Oden was appointed as the student representative to the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors

Gary Polk was appointed as the Dent County District Two commissioner

Amy Stark was appointed to the Missouri Board of Occupational Therapy

