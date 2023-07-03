First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

After an unsettled weekend, a bit quieter to start the work week. For today, light northwest breezes will bring dew points down a bit. Otherwise it will be clear to partly cloudy and seasonably warm, with highs mainly in the low 90s and mainly dry conditions. On Tuesday humidity and storm chances will begin to increase a bit once again….but otherwise it will be a pretty typical 4th with highs in the low 90s and a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday look to be about 90 to 95. Not outlooked for severe, but a few strong pulse-type storms will be possible.

Thunderstorm chances will increase again Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a weak front. We’re outlooked by SPC for this period…with hail and damaging wind gusts again possible. For areas that did not get rain the past few days (and some areas are still extremely dry) this looks to be the next decent chance of rainfall. Behind this weak front it will be a bit ‘cooler’ and quieter to end the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.