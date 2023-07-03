Heartland Votes

First Alert: Calmer, less humid ahead of more storms

A vibrant rainbow could be seen in Lick Creek, Ill. after storms passed on Sunday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After a stormy weekend, the work week is starting off much calmer, but storms are likely the next couple of days.

Light northwest breezes will make if feel more comfortable today with slightly lower humidity.

Afternoon highs will be seasonably warm in the low 90s.

It will also be mainly dry under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Humidity and storm chances start to increase a bit on Tuesday.

The Fourth of July is looking warm with highs in the low 90s.

A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but a few strong pulse-type storms are possible.

Thunderstorm chances increase again Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a weak front.

Much of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms.

Hail and damaging winds are again possible.

For locations that did not get rain the past few days, this looks to be the next decent chance for rainfall.

After the front passes it will be a bit cooler and calmer end to the work week.

