1 injured in collision involving moped in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 3, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Douthitt Street and South 3rd Street for a collision involving a moped.

According to a release from the police dept., officers learned 44-year-old Christal Black, of Clinton, Kentucky, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango when she collided with Sallie Norseworthy, 61, of Mayfield, who was driving a 2023 Express moped.

Black was travelling westbound on Douthitt Street when she stopped at a stop sign, then continued through the intersection. Black then hit Norseworthy, who was traveling northbound on South 3rd Street.

Officers learned Black did not see Norseworthy crossing the intersection on her moped.

Norseworthy was transported by Mayfield Fire and EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

