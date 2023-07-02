Traffic Alert: IL-14 and IL-148 intersection blocked due to crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - The State Highway 14 and 148 intersection in Christopher, Illinois, is blocked due to a traffic crash.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a traffic crash with injuries was reported and emergency services are currently responding.
Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area, and take alternate routes of travel.
