Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: IL-14 and IL-148 intersection blocked due to crash

The State Highway 14 and 148 intersection in Christopher, Illinois, is blocked due to a traffic crash.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - The State Highway 14 and 148 intersection in Christopher, Illinois, is blocked due to a traffic crash.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a traffic crash with injuries was reported and emergency services are currently responding.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area, and take alternate routes of travel.

