Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite earns spot in Gold Bracket of National Championships

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFVS) - The Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite team won their final two pool play matches on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Gold Championship Bracket at the USA Volleyball Junior Nationals.

Pursuit finished pool play with a record of 7-1 earning the No. 6 overall ranking.

The boys 14 Elite team will play their first round game at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

