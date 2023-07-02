Heartland Votes

Man charged with killing neighbor who was subject of Silver Alert

The woman had been reported missing months ago, and a Silver Alert had been issued, according to TBI.
David Allen McCormick
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the TBI Most Wanted list was captured Saturday night and charged with homicide, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

David McCormick, 54, was placed on the most-wanted list after becoming connected to a Cannon County woman’s disappearance.

Previous Coverage
TBI search over for armed and dangerous man on most wanted list

The missing woman, 58-year-old Laura Powers, was last seen at her home in February. A Silver Alert was issued on March 5, and her disappearance was investigated as a criminal matter.

During TBI’s investigation, McCormick, who was Powers’ neighbor, was identified as the person responsible for her disappearance.

He was found, arrested and charged Saturday night, and faces one count of criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

