Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he allegedly chased a woman through a store.

According to a release from the police dept., officers responded to the local business after the man, 21-year-old Kenneth Hendrix of Mayfield, Kentucky, was reported chasing the woman and brandishing a handgun.

Officers made contact with Hendrix outside of the business and secured a handgun from him.

After obtaining video and witness statements, the officers arrested Hendrix.

He was taken to Calloway County Jail and charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence) minor injury, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana (enhancement) and driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.