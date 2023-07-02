First Alert: Mostly dry conditions; showers, storms possible this evening

(KFVS) - After damaging storms yesterday, most of the Heartland will start off with clear and hot conditions. Around 1 p.m., southerly winds will start to pick up, as some pop-up showers start moving through the region.

The pop-up showers will increase into isolated showers this afternoon and by the evening hours, we will see some heavy showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail. Around 7:30 p.m., this system will be moving out of our eastern counties. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s today.

Monday will be nice and dry most of the day, but around 5 p.m. we could see some pop-up showers in some areas.

